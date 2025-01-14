National Nurses In Business Association Welcomes Jason A. Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, To The Business Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason A. Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRN

Jason A. Duprat Joins NNBA's Business Advisory Board to Empower Nurse Entrepreneurs with Strategic Insights and Expertise

WINCHESTER, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA), the premier organization dedicated to advancing and supporting nurse entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason A. Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, to its Business Advisory Board.A seasoned nurse anesthetist, former naval officer, and successful entrepreneur, Jason brings a wealth of experience and passion for empowering healthcare professionals. As the founder of Healthcare Boss Academy , Jason has guided countless clinicians in launching and scaling their own business. His commitment to nurse entrepreneurship, combined with his technical knowledge of digital content, course platforms, and AI and automation, positions him as a key resource for nurses looking to optimize their business operations while maintaining authenticity and excellence.“Jason's dynamic leadership and expertise in healthcare business development, combined with his dedication to helping nurses achieve freedom through entrepreneurship, make him a powerful addition to the NNBA Business Advisory Board,” said Nena Hart, President of the NNBA.“His innovative approach to integrating technology through AI and automation will help shape the future of nursing businesses and provide invaluable guidance to our members.”Jason's professional journey reflects the very essence of the NNBA's mission-to support nurses who want to break barriers, own their expertise, and thrive beyond the bedside. His work has not only helped healthcare professionals build successful practices but has also fostered a culture of innovation and empowerment within the nursing community.“I am honored to join the NNBA Business Advisory Board and contribute to an organization that champions the entrepreneurial spirit of nurses,” said Jason.“I am particularly excited about my unique ability to provide focused support to APRNs who are starting their own businesses. It was refreshing to see so many APRNs at last year's conference, and I'm thrilled to see more APRNs joining the NNBA.”The NNBA looks forward to the fresh insights and strategic vision Jason will bring to the Business Advisory Board, furthering the association's commitment to helping nurses thrive in their entrepreneurial journeys.For more information about the NNBA and its mission to support nurse entrepreneurs, visit our website .About the National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA): The NNBA is a membership organization dedicated to helping nurses successfully transition from traditional nursing roles to business ownership. With educational resources, mentorship, and an extensive network, the NNBA empowers nurses to take control of their careers, explore independent practice, self-employment, and entrepreneurship to create value and a lasting impact.Don't miss the NNBA's Annual Conference in July, hosted in Las Vegas. We'd love to meet you there!This event is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded nurse entrepreneurs, learn from industry leaders, and gain actionable insights to grow your business. Whether you're starting out or scaling up, the conference offers invaluable relationships and inspiration to help you thrive.Become A Member and Start or Grow Your Nurse Owned Business With Us!

Casey Goff

National Nurses in Business Association

+1 855-470-0157

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.