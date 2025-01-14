Scam Alert! How Pakistani Fraudster With Police Officer's Photo Tried To Fool Indian Man On Whatsapp Call Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) fraudsters posing as officers and duping innocent people, especially senior citizens, has become routine. Recently, an Indian man shared a of a caller from Pakistan using similar tactics and asked others to be aware.

The man, named Shiv Arora, took to Instagram to share a short video of a conversation with a scammer who made a WhatsApp call originating from Pakistan and had a display picture of a police officer.

In the video, the caller can be heard claiming that the police had arrested his loved one.

The scammer then asked Arora to provide the child's name so he could let him speak to his son.

| Tamil Nadu engineer reveals how he scammed Japanese professor

However, outsmarting the scammer, Arora gave his own name and added that he was in Moradabad.

When asked about his relationship with the allegedly arrested boy, Arora quipped that he was the "nani" (maternal grandmother).

Later, the scammer insisted on speaking to the child's mother. Arora then told a woman standing nearby that the police had arrested Shiv and wanted to speak to her.



When someone began speaking, the fraudster started saying, "mumma, mumma," which made everyone laugh, and the scammer disconnected the call.

| NPCI clarifies on 'Jumped Deposit' scam in UPI payments, dismisses fraud concern

Warning others not to fall into such traps, Arora said,“This is a **SCAM** targeting vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly. Please be vigilant and warn your family and friends about these deceitful tactics.”

He also shared a few tips and urged people not to share personal information or transfer money. He also asked to report such calls immediately to local authorities.

Earlier this week, cyber fraudsters duped a man in West Delhi out of ₹9 lakh. They posed as officials assigned by the electricity department to resolve his complaint.

| Mumbai's Torres scam has Ukrainian ties, a Ponzi scheme and crores of investment

This happened after the man went to the electricity department for a name change application for his power connection.

While returning, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller was posing as a power discom official and asked him to pay an outstanding balance of ₹13, which the complainant paid.

Later, fraudsters asked the victim to download an application using a link they had provided. The fraudsters managed to gain remote access to the victim's phone, and over ₹9 lakh were wiped out by multiple transactions.