SHA Suspends Empanelment Of Shifa Hospital Srinagar For 6 Months

As per an order issued by State Health Agency, a penalty of over Rs 26 lakh has been imposed for the illegal payments collected from aggrieved beneficiaries.

“State Health Agency (SHA), J&K received a number of grievances/complaints against Empaneled Provider Shifa Medical Centre, Srinagar for violating the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority, New Delhi. Show Cause Notices were issued to the hospital for all such cases and the hospital did not reply to them within the timeframe as mentioned in the guidelines. On the basis numerous grievances/complaints registered against the hospital, a team of officers/officials conducted a surprise visit to the hospital on 23/11/2024 and during interaction with the beneficiaries/patients it was observed that the hospital is flagrantly violating the guidelines of the scheme including coercing the patients to incur out of pocket expenditure, denial of treatment to the patients,” reads the order.

“Again a Show Cause Notice was served upon the hospital on 18/12/2024 to explain their stand with regard to cases highlighted during the surprise visit to the hospital, however, the hospital again did not reply to the said Show Cause Notice within mandated five working days, as Hospital Empanelment and De- Empanelment Guidelines,” it reads.

“The case of the hospital along with all the relevant documents was placed before the State Empanelment Committee during it meeting on 26/12/2024 for deliberation/decision,” It reads.



“It was decided, in accordance with the Hospital Empanelment Guidelines, that the hospital be immediately suspended for a period of 6 months and a penalty of Rs 2615000/- would be imposed for the illegal payments collected from the aggrieved beneficiaries,” reads the order.

“However, in the interest of dialysis patients, the hospital may continue providing dialysis treatment to the existing patients under AB PM-JAY/AB PM-JAY SEHAT,” it reads further.

“Now, therefore, Shifa Medical Centre, Magarmal Bagh Srinagar is hereby suspended for a period 6 months from the date of issuance of this order. However, in the interest of dialysis patients, the hospital shall continue to provide treatment to the existing dialysis patients under AB PM-JAY/AB PM-JAY SEHAT. Also, penalty to the tune of Rs 2615000/- (Twenty-Six Lac Fifteen Thousand only) is imposed on the hospital for the illegal payments collected from the aggrieved beneficiaries. The said penalty amount shall be deposited by the hospital within 5 working days. In case the hospital fails to deposit the penalty/fine amount within the stipulated time same shall be adjusted with the pending payment to the EHCP without any further notice,” the order reads further.

