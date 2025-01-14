Community Building Made Simple: Toncapy Lands On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is excited to welcome TonCapy (TCAPY) , a groundbreaking that combines the playful spirit of a meme token with powerful tools for community growth. Known for its friendly capybara mascot, TonCapy brings innovative solutions to projects looking to build and manage their communities on Telegram. The TCAPY/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) , connecting users with a token that's redefining how communities thrive.







TonCapy: Redefining Crypto Engagement

TonCapy is a Web3 project in a powerful ecosystem, backed by TingFoundation and BINGX, invested by UFIN LABs. The firms have onboarded over 20 million users and supported the development of more than 200 projects on various blockchains. With strategic partnerships with 10 top-tier CEXs, TonCapy is on track to become the Unicorn of this Halving cycle.

Why TonCapy Is Unique

TonCapy stands out for its blend of charm and functionality. Here's what sets it apart:



Meme-Inspired Identity : TonCapy's capybara mascot symbolizes friendliness and collaboration, making the platform approachable and relatable.

Launchpad for Growth : Projects can leverage TonCapy's tools to quickly establish and expand their Telegram communities.

Cross-Chain Support : Available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, TonCapy provides flexibility for projects and users alike.

Real Utility : Unlike traditional meme tokens, TonCapy delivers practical value by helping projects streamline their community-building efforts. Positive Ecosystem : TonCapy promotes inclusivity and collaboration, reflecting its mascot's social nature.



By combining these features, TonCapy offers a refreshing approach to community management that bridges the gap between fun and functionality.

What This Means for Users

For the community, TonCapy introduces a new way to engage with crypto projects. Its launchpad functionality and emphasis on collaboration make it an ideal choice for users who value meaningful interactions in the crypto space. The TCAPY/USDT trading pair not only provides an opportunity for traders but also gives supporters a chance to back a token with real-world utility.

TonCapy's listing on is more than just a new trading option-it's an invitation to explore how crypto communities can thrive when powered by innovation and collaboration.

Discover the TonCapy Ecosystem

To learn more about TonCapy and its mission to empower crypto communities, check out the following resources:



Website :

Blockchain Browsers :





About

Join the TonCapy Movement

With the TCAPY/USDT trading pair now available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) , users have the chance to support a token that's changing the way crypto communities are built. Dive into TonCapy's world and discover how it's making community building simple, fun, and effective.

Website :

Follow Us : @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Reminder : Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Please trade responsibly and conduct thorough research.

