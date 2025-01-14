Voice Of Specially Abled People Hosted An Event To Accelerate Economic Inclusion Of Divyangjan As Part Of Its Vision 2047 Goals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), a UN recognised (Special Consultative Status with UN ECOSOC) non-profit organization, dedicated to empowering the specially abled community, hosted its first successful Inclusion Event in Delhi NCR, distributing SMARTON - AI-based Smart Glasses to 300 blind students. These were mostly Delhi University students, who travelled from places as far as Srinagar, Jodhpur and Basti for college education.



Held at the Shri Satya Sai Auditorium, Lodhi Road, this event promoted inclusivity and accessibility in education for the visually impaired. The SMARTON Smart Glasses, equipped with advanced AI technology, will enable students to read, write, and navigate their surroundings with greater ease.



"We see everyday that today's technology solutions, products like SmartON are transforming the lives of Divyangjan, creating empowered lives with economic independence," said Shri. Pranav Desai, Founder of VOSAP. He further added, "Our Enablement Event was a step towards harnessing the untapped economic potential with talented visually impaired students of NCR to reach their full potential and contribute to Viksit Bharat."



"Entrepreneurs like Suket are doing good work but the godly initiative by Pranavji and VOSAP is accelerating it to another level" said Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Director General of Indian Institute of Public Administration. He further emphasized that AI is a new tool, Guru, Devta, referring to Hanuman Chalisa verse.



Secretary, Department of Empowerment of PwD, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal appreciated efforts of VOSAP founder, helping so many people in India despite living in the US. He wished Suket, founder of SmartON to be one of the successful startups over the years as hundreds of startups are coming up but only few will survive eventually.



Additionally, an exhibition of assistive devices was displayed too, showcasing innovative technologies designed to enhance the lives of visually impaired individuals. The exhibition featured a range of devices, from screen readers to braille displays, and provided attendees with a unique opportunity to explore and learn about the latest advancements in assistive technology.



Special thanks to Saksham Disability and National Association for the Blind for their support throughout the beneficiary identification process that made this event possible.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...