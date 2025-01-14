Wrestling Teams' Training Camp Kicks Off
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan national wrestling teams' training camp has begun
at the Azerbaijan Wresting Federation's training base,
Azernews reports.
Three teams are undergoing training sessions comprising both
physical and tactical exercises, led by experienced coaches.
A freestyle team will depart for Dagestan on January 19 for a
training camp in Makhachkala until February 1.
Meanwhile, the national Greco-Roman and women's wrestling teams
will stay at home until the first major tournament in Croatia on
February 5-9. Following the Zagreb Open 2025, they will prepare for
upcoming international competitions.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye..
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
