Datalogic Introduces Breakthrough Embedded AI Solutions At NRF 2025

Datalogic, a global leader of barcode scanning solutions in Retail, T&L and Manufacturing, is set to revolutionize the retail with the unveiling of its latest embedded AI solutions and new products at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2025 in New York.

From the first introduction of an automated checkout in 1974 to revolutionary solutions brought to the Retail World, Datalogic remains the undisputed leader in innovation. Datalogic is exhibiting its solutions at booth #5639.

The new Datalogic AI Loss Prevention Suite , featuring advanced machine learning models, will be available on MagellanTM multi-plane scanners and Mobile computers. This suite will support retailers reduce shrinkage across store operations, from checkout to in-store, improving both efficiency and accuracy.

Innovative Solutions for Loss Prevention at Checkout

Available exclusively on the Magellan series scanners, and fully integrated, debuting at NRF and scheduled for launch in 2025:

recognizes and identifies fresh produce with unparalleled accuracy, streamlining checkout processes and reducing errors.groundbreaking feature identifying barcode substitutions that can result in pricing discrepancies, helping retailers safeguard revenue and maintain pricing integrity., identifies potential instances where items are intentionally or unintentionally not scanned, offering retailers a proactive tool to minimize shrinkage.

Innovative Solutions for Loss Prevention In-store

Available exclusively with our latest and most advanced self-shopping software ShopevolutionTM 8, debuting at NRF and scheduled for launch in 2025:



4. AI Audit Rules for Shopevolution 8 , equipped with AI and machine learning pre-trained models, helps to trigger audits only when needed using dynamic and real-time data, map shopping behavior and analyze shrink, enabling data-driven decisions.

A Milestone in Retail Technology

Unlike other solutions reliant on third-party partnerships, Datalogic's embedded proprietary AI technology ensures seamless integration, robust performance, and unrivalled competitiveness. These solutions highlight Datalogic's commitment to empowering retailers with advanced tools to optimize operations and enhance customer experience.

Datalogic is excited to welcome NRF attendees to visit booth #5639, where they can experience the latest advancements in AI-powered solutions and scanning edge technologies. Our expert team will be on hand to showcase how these intelligent solutions are transforming the way businesses operate in today's fast-paced world. Don't miss this opportunity to see how Datalogic is shaping the future of retail and beyond.

Datalogic Group

Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.

Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL. Visit .

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

