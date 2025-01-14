Branicks Has Won Another Tenant For “Neustadt Centrum” In Halle With Smyths Toys

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2025 Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Smyths Toys rents 3,200 sqm in Neustadt Centrum

Lease runs for 10 years

Former Real space now fully let again Excellent sector mix with high footfall Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2025: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has acquired the Irish family business Smyths Toys as a further tenant in the“Neustadt Centrum” retail property in Halle. The toy retailer Smyths Toys is taking over the entire 3,200 sqm of space still available in the former Real store in Neustadt Centrum and will operate a store for toys and with a wide range of baby and outdoor products on a total of 1,500 sqm of this space. The store is expected to open in the course of 2025. Following the new letting of space to REWE in fall 2024, the entire space of the former Real store in Neustadt Centrum has now been let. The occupancy rate there has risen from 85% to 99%.

With the arrival of REWE and Smyths Toys, the shopping center has an excellent mix of sectors and tenants with outstanding conditions for high footfall. “The new letting to Smyths Toys in Neustadt Centrum in Halle is a very successful start to the new year for us. The multifunctional shopping center is now almost fully let and its tenant mix guarantees a high level of appeal,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer of Branicks Group AG.“Our regional presence and our extensive stakeholder network have once again proven their worth for a tailor-made solution that further enhances the shopping center and at the same time sets a positive exclamation mark for the entire urban environment in Halle-Neustadt. As an experienced asset manager, we at Branicks are once again living up to our self-image of minimizing vacancies and at the same time creating real added value through innovative, sustainable solutions. With our comprehensive know-how and our consulting and implementation expertise, we create ideal conditions for tenants, locations, investors and investors,” said Fritzsche. “We had been looking for the ideal location in Halle a. d. Saale for a long time and are delighted to have found it in the attractive Neustadt Centrum. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Machts and Mr. Schneider once again for their constructive and trusting cooperation,” said Christian Nitsche, Director Real Estate Central Europe, Smith Toys. The“Neustadt Centrum” shopping center in Halle, which opened in 2000, is part of the commercial portfolio of Branicks Group AG. With a total area of 30,700 square meters, it offers its visitors an attractive mix of retail, restaurants, a modern multiplex cinema with eight screens, doctors' surgeries and a wide range of services. As a local supplier and social meeting place, the shopping center attracts around 10,000 visitors from the region every day. There are 933 parking spaces available to customers in the associated parking garage.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to

