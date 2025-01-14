UJ Launches Research Group On Balance Assessment And Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan has established a new research group focused on studying the relationship between body balance, physical health, and mental wellbeing, bringing together international experts in the field.The "Balance Assessment and Rehabilitation" group will investigate balance and gait disorders across different population groups, with particular attention to sports-related concussions and vertigo.The research will explore connections between sleep disorders, balance issues, and mental conditions like depression and anxiety.Dr. Alia Alghwiri, who leads the research team, said the group aims to develop new strategies for improving balance and mobility among elderly populations."We're also working on validating measurement tools for balance assessment and exploring advanced technologies like virtual reality for treatment," she told Petra news agency.The international research team includes Dr. Susan Whitney from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Stephen Lewis Bell from the University of Southampton, alongside local experts Dr. Faten Obeidat, Dr. Sawsan Abu Zeid from Royal Medical Services, and Anas Jamil, director of the Hearing and Balance Center."A key focus will be translating and validating balance assessment tools while investigating vestibular function in cochlear implant recipients," Alghwiri said.The group plans to promote digital balance testing in clinical settings and forge strategic partnerships to advance research in this specialized field.