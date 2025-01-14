Forced To Eat Vomit: Disturbing Details Emerge In Fantasy Author Neil Gaiman's Sexual Assault Allegations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) British author Neil Gaiman is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault from multiple women again after similar charges were reported against him a few months ago, according to a New York Magazine, Vulture's cover story.

A total of eight women have alleged Gaiman of assault, coercion or abuse by Gaiman in an article titled“There Is No Safe Word". This includes Scarlett Pavlovich, who used to babysit his child.

| Kerala Dalit athlete's ordeal: 62 men accused of sexual abuse, 15 arrested

Scarlett Pavlovich has claimed that she was close to Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman 's ex-wife, and used to babysit their child when she was away. During her encounter with Neil Gaiman, he encouraged her to take a bath in their old garden tub and joined her later. The author wanted Pavlovich to call him“master”. She replied to him, saying,“No, I'm not confident with my body."

Gaiman responded by saying,“It's okay - it's only me. Just relax. Just have a chat," according to Scarlett Pavlovich. She said that Gaiman forcefully penetrated her with his fingers and tried to do so with his penis as well. When Gaiman was climaxing, he asked if he could ejaculate on a part of Pavlovich's body. She declined his request. However, the author did it anyway, the report added.

| UP man 'allowed' friends to rape his wife, watched recordings from Saudi Arabia

In another scenario, Gaiman thrust his penis into Pavlovich's mouth with extreme force that made her vomit. He later asked her to eat the vomit from his lap and lick it from the couch, it stated.

Pavlovich reached out to Amanda Palmer and filed a police report. However, the case did go forward. She later signed a non-disclosure agreement over the alleged sexual agreement. Gaiman paid her $9,200 over a period of nine months regarding this issue.

| Elon Musk's about-turn for Nigel Farage: 'He doesn't have what it takes'

All the victims who were allegedly abused by Gaiman were in their 20s, the youngest one is 18 years old, the report said. Another victim, Kendra Stout, claimed that the British author“didn't believe in foreplay or lubrication" and would often participate in BDSM while“there was no discussion of 'safe words' or 'aftercare' or 'limits.'

Gaiman has denied all such allegations when the reports emerged in 2024. In the case of Pavlovich, he said that she had a health concern due to which she had false memories.















