Ukraine's General Staff: 166 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“A total of 166 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hremyach, Chernihiv region; Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Donetsk region; Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region,” the General Staff noted.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the defenders repelled the enemy's attack near Lozova, Zakhidne and Dvorichna, where three attacks were carried out during the day.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks, attempting to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian troops near Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Shyykivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully defended against five enemy attacks in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched 14 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbynivka, and Bila Hora. Notably, the majority of these attacks were focused on the Toretsk area.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 13 attacks. Russian troops were most actively trying to advance toward the settlements of Rozlyv, Vremivka, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopil and Neskuchne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian forces successfully defended against one enemy attack.

There were no combat engagements recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors yesterday.

In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements were reported. The enemy launched 37 airstrikes with 49 guided aerial bombs and carried out 422 artillery attacks, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No indications of enemy offensive groups were spotted in the Volyn and Polissia regions.

In addition, yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack and 62 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 99 glide bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 4,500 shelling attacks, including 85 MLRS attacks.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces targeted one area of personnel, weapons, military equipment concentration, and another key facility of the Russian invaders.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff