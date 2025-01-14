Nokia optical Network to connect TenneT North Sea offshore wind farms to boost renewable energy volumes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia optical to connect TenneT North Sea offshore wind farms to boost volumes



TenneT commissions eight Dutch 2GW grid connection systems representing a pioneering model in delivering offshore wind energy to land.

mission critical optical network to support long-distance transmission up to 300 km to connect offshore platforms to TenneT onshore telecommunications infrastructure. Program highlights Europe's move from fossil fuels to a more secure and green energy supply.

14 January 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected by TenneT, one of Europe's leading offshore transmission systems operator, to provide the critical optical networking technology for eight new 2-gigawatt (2GW) platforms in the Dutch North Sea to deliver much-needed renewable energy to land. TenneT has commissioned three consortia - Petrofac and Hitachi Energy consortium, GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium and GE Vernova-McDermott consortium - to deliver the 2GW offshore converter platforms and onshore grid land stations. The program is a key component of the European energy transition, as the platforms will bring significant renewable energy volumes from offshore wind farms to the shore, contributing to Europe's ambitious climate neutrality targets by 2050.

The 2GW program represents a pioneering model in energy transmission aimed at creating a more efficient, standardized approach to delivering offshore wind energy. To facilitate the operation of the wind parks behind the 2GW platforms and operate the unmanned platforms, TenneT needs to have a mission critical communication network in place. Nokia's 1830 PSS DWDM solution will be used to establish a resilient, future ready optical network connecting the offshore sites to TenneT's onshore telecommunications infrastructure. This network will enable TenneT to monitor and manage these remote platforms, ensuring continuous, reliable energy transmission.

As part of this deployment, Nokia will deliver advanced amplification and transponder technologies to support long-distance transmission, single-span unrepeatered transmission of up to 400 km. The solution includes Nokia's extended reach amplification systems to maintain reliable optical transport, even across the challenging offshore environment. Nokia's support services will also provide comprehensive design, testing, and operational care, ensuring the network meets TenneT's high standards for resilience and performance during each phase of construction and long-term operation.

Marco Kuijpers, Director Large Projects Offshore at TenneT , said: “As we expand our offshore energy infrastructure, connectivity becomes more important than ever. The standardized, mission-critical optical network delivered by Nokia plays a central role in enabling the seamless operation and management of our 2GW platforms, allowing us to operate remotely. With partnerships like this, Nokia is helping us towards a more independent energy supply and to advance towards the global goals for tripled renewable energy deployment set during the COP28 climate talks.”

James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Networks business at Nokia, said: “At Nokia we know that 'there's no green without digital'. This project demonstrates that principle in action. By delivering standardized, high-performance optical networking technology that meets the unique demands of offshore environments, Nokia is supporting TenneT in providing reliable green energy to millions of homes across the Netherlands and Europe.

The implementation of Nokia's optical networking solution will begin in early 2025, aligning with the initial construction phases of the 2GW platforms. This deployment will allow for early integration and rigorous testing of the communication systems, supporting TenneT's timeline for full operational readiness of the first 2GW platform by 2029.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia Optical Networks

Webpage: Nokia Power Utilities

Webpage: TenneT 2GW Program

Webpage: TenneT 2GW consortia for building platforms



About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About TenneT

TenneT is a leading European grid operator. We are committed to providing a secure and reliable supply of electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, while helping to drive the energy transition in our pursuit of a brighter energy future – more sustainable, reliable and affordable than ever before. In our role as the first cross-border Transmission System Operator (TSO) we design, build, maintain and operate over 25,000 kilometres of high-voltage electricity grid in the Netherlands and large parts of Germany, and facilitate the European energy market through our 17 interconnectors to neighbouring countries. We are one of the largest investors in national and international onshore and offshore electricity grids, with a turnover of EUR 9.2 billion and a total asset value of EUR 45 billion. Every day our 8,300 employees take ownership, show courage and make and maintain connections to ensure that the supply and demand of electricity is balanced for over 43 million people.

Lighting the way ahead together

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube