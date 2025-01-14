U.S. And Mexico Insulated Panels Market Forecast To Achieve $1,011.8 Million By 2026 Growing At 5.9% CAGR Over 2019-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rapid urbanization & globalization, and increase in demand for refrigerated & cold storage containers the growth of the US and Mexico insulated panels market.” - Allied Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the researh report published by Allied Market Research, The U.S. and Mexico insulated panels market was valued at $633.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,011.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates.



Download Sample Report PDF:



Based on skin material, the steel-steel segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. Growth of frozen food market in the U.S. and Mexico and rapid urbanization are the major two factors that boost the usage of these insulating panels. On the other hand, the steel-cardboard segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its added benefits such as lost cost of insulated panels, structural strength, and lightweight nature which have increased the demand for steel--cardboard material in the region.



Based on end-use industry, the construction segment contributed to one-third of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail throughout 2019-2026. High investments made by the government in infrastructure, energy, and commercial construction projects have led to the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cold storage segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. This is due to the rise in demand for cold storage in supermarkets, convenience stores, butcheries, and restaurants.



Based on geography, the U.S region generated the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market. This is attributed to the presence of the key players such as Kingspan, American Insulated Panels, and All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) in the region. Simultaneously, Mexico would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the estimated period. Rapid growth of construction activities in the region has led to a high demand for insulated panels in restaurants and cold storages.



For Purchase Enquiry:



Rapid urbanization & globalization, and increase in demand for refrigerated vehicles & cold storage containers fuel the growth of the US and Mexico insulated panels market. On the other hand, its easy vulnerability to pest attacks restrains the growth to some extent. However, the eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.



Key market players-



o All Weather Insulated Panels

o Alply Inc.

o Laminators Inc.

o Centria

o Advanced Insulation Concepts Inc.

o Industrias Unypanel SA DE CV

o Ecostruct Panel Systems

o Green Span Profiles

o Butler Manufacturing

o Metecno SPA



Request For Customization:



Key Benefits for U.S. and Mexico Insulated Panels Market:



Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the U.S. and Mexico insulated panels industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the U.S. and Mexico Insulated Panels Market size from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution in the U.S. and Mexico Insulated Panels Market Analysis.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the market analysis.



Similar Report:



Mexican Insulated Panels Market





Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market





Insulated Paint Market





Heat Insulation PVB Film Market





About Us



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.