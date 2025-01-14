Clarification on the ‘Jumped Deposit’ Scam: Addressing Technical Misconceptions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 January 2025: In light of recent reports concerning a new online fraud called ‘Jumped Deposit’ Scam, we have observed certain inaccuracies and technical discrepancies in these descriptions, that has led to unnecessary panic and confusion among users about the UPI platform. We would also like to clarify that no instances of fraud, as described in the articles on ‘Jumped Deposit’ Scam, have been observed on the UPI platform.



To address these concerns and ensure clarity, NPCI would like to provide the following key clarifications:

• Simply opening a UPI or bank application does not automatically approve a transaction. For a transaction to occur, the user must navigate to the payment request and explicitly click on the ‘pay’ option to authorise it with UPI PIN. Without this step, the payment will not get processed.



• No external party can directly request or withdraw funds from the user’s account. UPI is a device-based payment system, meaning the payment account is securely linked to the user’s registered number and their specific mobile device. Only the user can initiate transactions or withdrawals, ensuring that others cannot access their funds.



• Inputting the PIN is required even for balance enquiry transactions, and it does not automatically authorise any withdrawal or payment requests which is treated as a separate transaction.



UPI transactions are backed by robust safety protocols and stringent regulatory measures. UPI’s real-time capabilities and interoperability have not only simplified transactions but have also accelerated the adoption of digital payments.



We encourage users to continue using UPI with confidence, assured by its robust, built-in security features that makes it both secure and reliable.







