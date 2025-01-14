Porsche sees 3 percent decline in global vehicle deliveries in 2024

(MENAFN) Porsche global vehicle deliveries in 2024, the luxury sports car brand under the German automaker Volkswagen Group, experienced a 3 percent decline in global vehicle deliveries in 2024 compared to the previous year. This drop was largely attributed to reduced demand in China, a significant for the brand. The total number of cars delivered worldwide decreased to 310,718, down from 320,221 in 2023, according to a company statement issued on Monday.



Sales in China were particularly weak, with deliveries falling by 28 percent in 2024, reaching just 56,887 units. Porsche attributed this decline to the ongoing challenging economic conditions in the region, which have affected consumer purchasing behavior. The company emphasized that the economic situation in China continues to present difficulties for the brand’s sales performance.



In contrast, Porsche saw positive sales growth in Europe, where deliveries increased by 8 percent in 2024. Particularly strong performance was noted in Germany, where year-on-year sales rose by 11 percent. Additionally, the brand’s deliveries to international and emerging markets grew by 6 percent compared to 2023, reflecting a more stable demand outside of China.



In response to the persistent weak demand in China, Porsche announced plans in October 2024 to reduce its dealer network in the country. While China remains an important market, accounting for roughly 20 percent of global deliveries, the company continues to be impacted by the trade tensions and tariff disputes between the European Union and China.

