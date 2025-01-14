Ukraine Grants Permission For April Exhumation Of Polish Victims In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has granted permission to Poland to conduct exhumation work in April for the Polish of the Volyn tragedy, who perished in 1945.

Exhumation efforts will be carried out by specialists from the Polish foundation Freedom and Democracy, which discovered the remains of the victims in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, during search operations two years ago, according to Ukrinform citing Rmf24.

Deputy head of the Freedom and Democracy foundation, Maciej Dancewicz, stated that during search efforts conducted in 2022, a mass grave with numerous human remains was found near a former cemetery. The upcoming exhumation will recover the remains, which will then be studied by Polish archaeologists and anthropologists. Dancewicz also noted that specialists are already collecting genetic material from descendants of the victims from Puzhnyky.

The Polish publication reports that the tragic events in Puzhnyky, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 80 local residents, took place in February 1945.

As previously reported, Kyiv and Warsaw have exchanged lists of locations to search for the remains of victims of mutual historical conflicts.

Photo: Darek Delmanowicz / PAP