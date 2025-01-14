Russia Keeping Four Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea Capable Of Launching Up To 28 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Tuesday, January 14, Russia has eight ships deployed in the Black Sea, including four carriers of Kalibr missiles, with a total launch capacity of up to 28 missiles.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the report, in the Sea of Azov, no enemy ships are currently present.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are seven enemy ships, including two Kalibr carriers with a combined launch capacity of 22 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that Russian forces have reduced the number of helicopter flights over the Black Sea.