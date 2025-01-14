SSS Detains Individuals For Planning Terrorist Attack Against Religious Community Member
As a result of operational-search activities carried out by the
State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Georgian citizen
Aslanov Aqil Göycə oglu and Azerbaijani citizen Ismayilov Ceyhun
Sahin oglu, who planned a terrorist act against a member of a
religious community operating in Azerbaijan, were detained.
Azernews reports that Aqil Aslanov, who was
involved in drug trafficking, met with employees of the special
service of a third country through an acquaintance during his visit
to that country in September 2024. These individuals showed Aqil
Aslanov photographs of a member of a religious community in
Azerbaijan and provided information about the individual, offering
$200,000 for an assassination. By mutual agreement, Aqil Aslanov
was initially instructed to collect and transfer necessary
intelligence information about the community member and their
workplace, for which he received an advance payment of $2,000.
Arriving in Baku to carry out the task, Aqil Aslanov, together
with Ceyhun Ismayilov, whom he involved in criminal activities for
material gain, gathered information about the religious community
member. They sent the location details of the individual's
residence and workplace to a representative of the foreign special
service via a mobile phone application.
In connection with the incident, a criminal case is being
investigated by the SSS under Articles 28, 214.2.1, 274, 276, and
other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
and a court ordered the arrest of Aqil Aslanov and Ceyhun
Ismayilov.
