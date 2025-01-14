Kerala HC Grants Bail To Jeweller In Actress Harassment Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 14 (IANS) After being in jail for the past six days, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to jewellery magnate Boby Chemmanur, in the harassment case.

The high court orally agreed to grant him bail after the said they didn't require him in further custody.

The prosecution wanted the court to put up strict conditions while granting bail. The court said the detailed order will be given at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On January 9 after Chemmanur was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court, he approached the high court the next day for bail and on that day the Kerala High Court questioned the urgency of hearing his bail plea and scheduled the case for Tuesday (January 14).

The court on Tuesday admonished Chemmanur for his public statements, cautioning that such remarks could harm others and should be avoided. The court also played the visuals of his curt statements in the open court on Tuesday.

The controversy began when popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of using derogatory language against her during an incident that occurred four months ago.

Rose publicly disclosed the matter on social media earlier this week, revealing her decision to lodge a police complaint. She also warned that she might extend her complaint to Chemmanur's close associates if necessary. Her initial post, which did not name Chemmanur, triggered widespread cyber-attacks against her.

Authorities have since arrested around two dozen people involved in these attacks. Chemmanur was taken into custody by the Kerala Police from his Wayanad resort on January 8 following Rose's complaint. He was transported to Kochi later that evening, interrogated, and formally arrested by the local police.

Honey Rose, who made her acting debut in the 2005 Malayalam film 'Boyy Friennd', gained widespread recognition with the 2012 film 'Trivandrum Lodge'.

She is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and is often seen in public events.

Chemmanur, the chairman of Chemmanur International Group, is a well-known businessman and philanthropist. He garnered attention for bringing late football legend Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012 and organising a record-breaking 812 km marathon in 2014 to promote blood donation. Even though the current allegations have cast a shadow over Chemmanur's reputation, which was built over decades of high-profile ventures and charitable efforts, his business has remained unaffected and new showrooms are being opened in a few places.