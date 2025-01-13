Packaging Market , 41% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Type (Board, Rigid plastic, Flexible, Metal, and Glass), End-user (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal care, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute 41%. To the growth of the global market. The Packaging Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the geographic landscape of APAC, the packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, FMCG, and personal care. Developing economies, particularly China and India, are expected to be major contributors to this growth. The region's high concentration of manufacturing industries increases the demand for packaging solutions. In the packaging sector, metal packaging, such as tins and jars, continues to be popular for food and beverages. Printing technologies, including flexography and digital, are used to create eye-catching designs for various applications. Advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and corrugated boxes are used for rigorous protection. Stringent regulations necessitate the use of eco-friendly packaging materials, such as biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, and compostable packaging. Slimline collections, fiber-based egg cartons, and foam egg packaging are also gaining popularity. High-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, and glass jars are used for food and beverages, while department stores prefer quality presentation in paperboxes and rigid protective packaging. Cost-effective attributes, such as plastic, paper, and paperboard, are also essential considerations in the packaging material selection.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Board

1.2 Rigid plastic

1.3 Flexible

1.4 Metal 1.5 Glass



2.1 Food

2.2 Beverage

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Personal care 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, China, Germany, UK, India, France, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Italy

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The packaging market encompasses various materials, including metal, printing technologies such as flexography and digital, and eco-friendly alternatives like paper and paperboard. Among these, paperboard, also known as paper-based material, is a popular choice due to its foldability, rigidity, and lightweight yet strong properties. This segmentation by type includes folding boxboards, chipboards, bleached paperboards, craft boards, laminate boards, and containerboard. Bleached paperboard, in particular, is extensively used in the food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries for applications like medical packaging, cosmetic containers, and frozen food packaging. The growth in demand for personalized packaging and eco-friendly solutions has fueled the need for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and biodegradable plastics. Strict regulations in the industry have led to the adoption of recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging for various applications, including wrapping, e-commerce, and stand-up retort pouches. The market also includes traditional packaging materials like metal tins, glass jars, and high-barrier films, catering to the quality, presentation, and cost-effective attributes of various industries.

Research Analysis

The Packaging Market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions, including high-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, metal tins, glass jars, and various packaging options for food and beverages, as well as personal care products. Department stores prioritize quality and presentation, leading to the demand for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and corrugated boxes. Strict regulations mandate sustainable packaging solutions, such as fiber-based egg cartons, foam egg packaging, biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging. Advanced film technology and lightweight foam plastics offer weight reduction benefits, while sustainable packaging options cater to growing environmental concerns.

Market Overview

The packaging market encompasses various types of materials and processes used to protect and promote products. Films, such as flexible and rigid plastics, are commonly used for packaging due to their versatility and durability. Metals, including aluminum and steel, are also utilized for their strength and impermeability. Paper and paperboard are popular choices for their sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The use of advanced technologies, like digital printing and smart packaging, is on the rise, offering enhanced product protection and consumer engagement. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenience, growing e-commerce sales, and regulatory requirements for safer and more sustainable packaging solutions. The trend towards lighter weight and more efficient packaging designs is also gaining momentum. Overall, the packaging market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to adapt to the changing needs of consumers and businesses alike.

