Marco Box Office Collection Day 25: Unni Mukundan Starrer Movie Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide - Check Stats Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Collection Day 25: The action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni, which stars Mollywood star Unni Mukundan in the lead, has been reporting strong box office numbers. The released on December 20 has now crossed ₹100 crore-mark worldwide, data provided by Sacnilk states.

As per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹0.35 crore on its 25th day. The film has minted ₹68.50 crore gross in India while overseas collection stands at ₹32 crore, the report stated on Day 24. Sacnilk stated in its report that the film's worldwide collection now stands

is ₹100.50+ crore.

The action thriller, written and directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, is receiving recognition for its violent scenes and stunts. The Mollywood film that was made on a budget of ₹30 crore also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. Ravi Basrur composed the music, and Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

The movie was released worldwide on December 20, 2024, and was able to get the maximum benefit of the holiday season at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time, according to reports.



Marco pirated copies row

Last month, a 21-year-old was arrested for allegedly circulating a pirated copy of the recently released 'Marco'. The Kochi Cyber Crime Police arrested an Aluva native, who had shared the link to the pirated copy on Instagram, police said. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by producer Sherif Mohammed alleging that a pirated version of the film was being circulated on social media. This incident comes shortly after the Kochi Cyber Police arrested three individuals for distributing a pirated version of the film 'ARM', PTI reported.