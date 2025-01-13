Corporate Law Expert Kokoro Motegi Joins Gamma Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kokoro MotegiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gamma Law , a premier specialty law firm supporting clients involved in high-growth and emerging sectors, today announced that accomplished international transaction and litigation attorney Kokoro Motegi has joined the firm as Of Counsel.Motegi brings deep experience across a variety of industries, including technology, finance, venture capital and digital art, practicing in both Japan and the United States. With experience in two premier international law firms as well as in-house with a major international investment fund, Motegi has advised clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and investments.The former deputy general counsel for a leading UK-based international art services business, Motegi is positioned to assist Gamma Law clients on the legal environment surrounding NFTs and digital assets. She also previously served as Chief of Staff to the General Counsel for SoftBank Investment Advisers, where she was instrumental in the formation and launch of the SoftBank Vision Fund, the world's largest technology-focused investment fund. Motegi oversaw litigation, antitrust and other regulatory matters and advised senior management on risk and various aspects of fund operations.“As the leading Web3 law firm, with practices serving the video game, blockchain, AI, metaverse and digital media industries as well as an active Japan-US international practice, Gamma Law is a perfect fit for Kokoro.” said Managing Partner David B. Hoppe.“Her native fluency in Japanese and English and impressive experience managing projects with stakeholders on both sides of the Pacific will deepen our capabilities to support client innovation and international transactions and disputes.”Motegi, who will be based in Gamma Law's San Francisco office, looks forward to putting her cross-cultural communication and corporate governance skills to work.“As a Japanese native who grew up in Canada and attended law school in the United States, I thrive on working with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures,” she said.“With its extensive Web3 practice in North America, Asia and Europe, Gamma Law provides ample opportunity to leverage my international and legal background to support leaders seeking to make positive and lasting changes.”Motegi is a graduate of Keio University in Tokyo and earned her Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School. She is a member of the California and New York bar associations.

