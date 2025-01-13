Australian St. George Mining Set To Transform Niobium Market In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) St. George has made a significant move in the global niobium by acquiring the high-grade Araxá Niobium-REE Project in Brazil.



This project lies adjacent to CBMM's operations, which produce about 80% of the world's niobium. The marks a pivotal moment for St. George, positioning it as a key player in this critical sector.



The global niobium market , valued at approximately $1.91 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $3.05 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%1.



This growth underscores the significance of niobium, particularly as industries seek materials that enhance strength and durability. The U.S. government categorizes niobium as a critical metal for energy transition, with Brazil holding about 90% of the world's reserves.



CBMM pioneered the global niobium market after discovering significant deposits in Araxá in the 1950s. The company's agreement with the Minas Gerais government allocates 25% of its profits to state funds.







The Araxá Project boasts impressive mineralization, with historical drilling revealing over 500 intercepts of niobium exceeding 1% Nb2O5, and some grades reaching up to 8%. The project's strategic location and existing infrastructure enhance its development potential.

St. George Mining's Strategic Expansion

St. George secured $20 million in funding to support the acquisition and further exploration. This capital will help the company initiate a diamond drilling program aimed at confirming historical results and expanding its resource base.



The first phase will involve up to 5,000 meters of drilling, with plans for additional drilling later in 2025. Founded 14 years ago, St. George originally focused on lithium and nickel exploration but pivoted to niobium due to its stable market potential.



Thiago Amaral, the company's director in Brazil, emphasized that niobium offers a more predictable growth trajectory compared to other metals. The Brazilian government supports this venture through partnerships with local research agencies.



These collaborations aim to optimize processing techniques for niobium and rare earth elements. This collaboration aims to improve efficiency while adhering to environmental standards.



John Prineas, St. George's Executive Chairman, expressed optimism about the project's future. He highlighted the potential for significant resource expansion and the strategic advantages offered by the project's location.



As demand for critical metals like niobium continues to rise, St. George Mining's efforts could reshape market dynamics. These developments offer insights into investment opportunities for stakeholders interested in sustainable resource development.

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109086331