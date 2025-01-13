Lake Baikal May Be Leave Without Ice This Winter
Lake Baikal is unlikely to freeze over this year. According to
the Baikal Search and Rescue squad of the Russian Ministry of
Emergency Situations, the situation remains critical, with
forecasts for ice formation being extremely pessimistic,
Currently, only patchy intermediate ice has formed on the lake,
which is not sufficient to form a full ice cover. In several
isolated bays, ice fragments can be observed, but these areas
remain highly unstable. The existing ice sections offer little hope
for a solid ice sheet.
"In the north, ice is forming 5-7 kilometers from the shore,
while open water remains visible in the central part of Lake
Baikal. Open water is also present near the ferry crossing on the
Small Sea. On the Olkhon side, ice is present only in certain
areas, with the rest of the territory covered by water. No ice
formation is expected in the south," the report states.
The primary cause of this phenomenon is the abnormally warm
winter, which has failed to provide the necessary temperature
conditions for ice formation on Lake Baikal.
