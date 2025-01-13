Last Year, More Than 66,000 Companies Went Bankrupt In France
By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2024, the number of bankrupt companies in France reached its
highest level since 2009, Azernews reports.
The annual report from the Group of Savings and People's Banks
(BPCE) reveals that 66,422 business bankruptcies were registered
last year, marking a 28 percent increase compared to 2019.
L'Observatoire, an economic research organization, attributes
this surge in bankruptcies to several factors, including slowing
economic growth, inflation, rising interest rates, and political
uncertainty. These disruptions put approximately 260,000 jobs at
risk in 2024.
The BPCE report further reveals that 56 percent of managers of
small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) believe that political
uncertainty has a significant impact on their operations.
Additionally, half of the companies plan to delay investment
projects, while 21 percent intend to cancel them altogether. This
trend is expected to continue into the coming year, with the number
of bankruptcies projected to rise to around 68,000 enterprises.
Among the companies that went bankrupt in 2024 were notable
names like Duralex, Le Coq Sportif, and Caddie, highlighting the
far-reaching impact of the economic challenges.
This troubling trend emphasizes the growing vulnerability of
businesses in France, particularly SMEs, to global and domestic
economic pressures. While some companies are struggling to survive,
others are adapting to new market conditions by diversifying their
operations, streamlining processes, or exploring international
markets for growth. However, the overall economic outlook remains
uncertain, making it crucial for both businesses and policymakers
to find ways to foster stability and recovery.
