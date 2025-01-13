General Staff: 94 Clashes Since Beginning Of Day, Battles Raging In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 94 times since the beginning of the day. Combat clashes are ongoing in six sectors of the front, with the most intense fighting reported in the Pokrovsk axis.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Monday, January 13, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Russian artillery strikes hit the border areas of Sumy region, including Mezenivka, Porozok, Baranivka and Riasne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near Lozova and Dvorichna twice. Both clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders continue to attack in the areas of Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled nine attacks in this sector since the beginning of the day, while one battle is ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three enemy attacks near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army launched 11 attacks in the Chasiv Yar and Stupochky area, with five ongoing clashes.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops conducted 12 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Krymske and Toretsk. The report indicates that the Ukrainian defenders are effectively countering the attacks, with one combat engagement currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 40 times since the beginning of the day in the areas of Baranivka, Zelenyi Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka. The attacks have occurred in the following areas: Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Kurakhove, and Yantarne. Ukraine's defenders have successfully repelled 26 attacks, and 14 battles are currently ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions near Rozlyv, Vremivka and Neskuchne five times, and ten clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the invaders have not yet conducted any active operations.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled ten enemy attacks today. Russian troops attacked the region with two guided aerial bombs and launched 215 artillery attacks.

No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors of the front.