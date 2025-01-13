White House Discusses Mobilization In Ukraine With Trump Administration Representatives Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Biden, emphasized that Ukraine would need to address the issue of lowering the military conscription age. He also disclosed that this matter was discussed with representatives of Donald Trump's team.

Sullivan made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg released on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"You have to recognize that the manpower issue in Ukraine ... has become more acute over the course of the past year. And the need for Ukraine to fully populate its brigades and battalions, as we've flowed in a massive quantity of the munitions and military equipment they need, has grown," Sullivan noted.

He recalled that Ukraine has already lowered its conscription age from 27 to 25 and made other legislative changes to facilitate the recruitment of young people under 25 into the armed forces.

Sullivan also stated that the current administration has "briefed the new team" on this issue. However, he acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with Ukraine as a sovereign nation.

"It's ultimately the sovereign decision Ukraine has to make, but we have been crystal clear, including publicly, that manpower is an acute concern and it's something that Ukraine will have to address, even as we do our part to get them with the munitions they need," the White House representative emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last week that the Biden administration is striving to ensure the strongest possible foreign policy position for the next administration, including on issues related to Ukraine.