Inside Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's Goa Wedding Celebration
Date
1/14/2025
actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa surrounded by close friends and family.
For her special day, Alekha wore a white gown with a veil, while Aadar wore a grey suit. The couple shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on Instagram Stories, including a tender hug as husband and wife.
Karisma Kapoor, who attended the wedding took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of the couple with the caption, "Celebrating Alekha and Aadar." She also posted a picture of Aadar sporting a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it.
Neetu Kapoor also shared a family portrait from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.
The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year which was attended by several celebs from B-town including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.
Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with a proposal by the sea.
Jain shared pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding her hand in a picturesque beach setting.
Aadar, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.
