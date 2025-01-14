Swiss Ski Ticket Prices Criticised As 'Non-Transparent'
Date
1/14/2025 6:20:05 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
The Swiss Consumer Protection organisation has criticised the tariffs of Swiss ski resorts with "dynamic pricing": the prices for subscriptions or day passes are often not transparent. The return and exchange conditions are also very inconsistent.
This content was published on
January 14, 2025 - 08:54
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Konsumentenschutz kritisiert Ski-Billettpreise als“intransparent”
Original
Read more: Konsumentenschutz kritisiert Ski-Billettpreise als“intransparent
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
An investigation of 12 ski resorts revealed that six resorts did not disclose their minimum or maximum prices, Consumer Protection wrote in a press releaseExternal link on Monday. Without this information, guests would not know whether a price was relatively cheap or expensive.
There is therefore a suspicion that the destinations are only using the dynamic system with different prices depending on demand in order to make as much profit as possible.
+ A week of skiing in Switzerland will be more expensive in 2025
In response to an inquiry, the Swiss Cablecar Association wrote that pricing is a matter for the individual companies. In an international comparison, the largest ski resorts in Switzerland are not overpriced, even on peak days, it said.
Many Swiss ski resorts still rely on fixed prices. Guests therefore have alternative options, it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
MENAFN14012025000210011054ID1109088170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.