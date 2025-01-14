Explaining: Effect Of Russia Sanctions, Ukrainian-Polish Understanding, Winter E-Support Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

EFFECT OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Moscow has already felt the effects of the US sanctions imposed on the Russian sector on 10 January.

● The system of energy exports from Russia is collapsing: China and India refused to accept tankers from the Russian“shadow fleet” that has been sanctioned.

● This disproved the myth that Moscow had allegedly united the countries of the Global South in confrontation with the West.

● The economic crisis in Russia is also deepening:“Gazprom,” which became unprofitable in 2023, announced that it was laying off almost half its central staff.

● Cut off from global markets, Russia will not be able to develop key sectors of the economy and, most importantly, finance the Kremlin's military machine.

● The myth that Russia is allegedly impervious to sanctions is a product of Russian propaganda, which covers not only the Kremlin's military but also its economic bluff.

UKRAINIAN-POLISH UNDERSTANDING

The Polish media reported that the exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy could begin as early as April 2025 on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil Oblast.

● Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski confirmed the absence obstacles to conducting search and exhumation works in November 2024.

● On 10 January, Ukraine and Poland agreed on a list of places to search for the remains of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

● Kyiv is doing everything it can to ensure that there are no misunderstandings between Ukrainians and Poles on complex issues of the historical past.

● Speculation on the Volyn tragedy plays into the hands of Moscow, which seeks to disrupt Ukrainian-Polish understanding in order to weaken both Ukraine and Poland.

● Every resolved bilateral issue in Polish-Ukrainian relations is a blow to Moscow, whose imperialism threatens all European countries.

WINTER E-SUPPORT PROGRAM

On 13 January, the government allocated an additional UAH 5 billion for the Winter eSupport programme.

● As of today, citizens have sent about 10 million applications for assistance through the Diia service, of which 6.4 million were paid in December 2024. Another 2 million people will receive payments through Ukrposhta.

● Additional funding for the programme will allow us to fulfil applications that have already been received or will be received from citizens.

● The UAH 1,000 allowance can be spent on utilities or medical services, education, transport and other essential needs, medicines or books.

● Citizens who do not need financial assistance from the state may not apply or direct the funds received to support the Defense Forces through charitable foundations.

● The Winter eSupport programme was launched on 1 December at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will run until the end of February 2025