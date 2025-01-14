Lohri 2025: Bollywood Celebrates Harvest Festival

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) celebrated the annual Indian harvest festival Lohri on January 13. On this day, people gather around bonfires, sing traditional songs and share sweets to mark the occasion as a symbol of unity, hope and prosperity. Celebrities A-listers took to social to wish fans. Here's what they had to say.

Raveena Tandon wrote:“Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!! (Red heart emojis) [congratulations on Lohri]," she captioned the post.”

Bhagyashree Indian actress Bhagyashree, who was present at Tandon's event, shared videos from the evening celebration, captioning it:“About Last Night !” Shilpa Shetty was also at the party. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, too, wished everyone a Happy Lohri. "Let's celebrate new beginnings and the harvest season together. Happy Lohri," he posted.