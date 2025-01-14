Lohri 2025: Bollywood Celebrates Harvest Festival
bollywood celebrated the annual Indian harvest festival Lohri on January 13. On this day, people gather around bonfires, sing traditional songs and share sweets to mark the occasion as a symbol of unity, hope and prosperity. Celebrities A-listers took to social media to wish fans. Here's what they had to say.
Raveena Tandon wrote:“Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!! (Red heart emojis) [congratulations on Lohri]," she captioned the post.”
Bhagyashree
Indian actress Bhagyashree, who was present at Tandon's event, shared videos from the evening celebration, captioning it:“About Last Night !”
Shilpa Shetty was also at the party.
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, too, wished everyone a Happy Lohri. "Let's celebrate new beginnings and the harvest season together. Happy Lohri," he posted.
