Netflix Releases Exciting List Of Telugu Films For 2025; OG, Thandel, Hit 3 Among Films Listed

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) Looking to further sweeten the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranthi for its viewers, popular OTT on Tuesday announced a list of some of its upcoming Telugu films which will be available for streaming following their theatrical release in 2025.

In a statement, the platform released a list of Telugu films that it plans to stream this year after the films have have their theatrical release.

The list includes Pawan Kalyan's much awaited 'OG', the Naveen Shetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer 'Anaganaga Oka Raju', Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara', Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Thandel', Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' and Nani-starrer 'Hit 3 – The Third Case'.

Some other films that have been listed for streaming after their theatrical release are 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', featuring Priyadarshi and Sivaji, Siddhu Jonnalagada-starrer 'Jack' and 'Mad Square'.

With captivating storylines and performances by some of the Telugu industry's finest actors, these films have huge expectations riding on them.

“After their cinematic debut, these titles will offer an immersive experience for viewers,” the platform, in its statement, said and added that it continued to celebrate the diversity and excellence of regional content.

Netflix India Content Vice President Monika Shergill said,“2024 was an incredible year for Netflix India, as our Telugu films won hearts like never before. Blockbusters like 'Devara', 'Guntur Kaaram', 'Hi Nanna', 'Lucky Baskhar', 'Salaar', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' became worldwide favourites, topping watchlists, trending on social media, and earning love from fans and critics alike. As we step into 2025, the excitement continues to grow! With a slate featuring some of the industry's biggest names and captivating stories, there's so much to look forward to. From the highly anticipated OG and the gripping Hit 3 – The Third Case to the action-packed VD 12, this year promises unforgettable tales, powerful emotions, and standout performances.”