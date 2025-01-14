Delhi Bomb Alerts: Juvenile Linked To 'Afzal Guru-Inclined' Party BJP Targets AAP, 'What Kind Of Education Is This'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi claimed on Tuesday, January 14, that the juvenile who was recently held for allegedly sending bomb threats to more than 400 city is linked to an NGO that supports a party which had voiced support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

In a press conference, Special CP Law & Order Madhup Tiwari said the juvenile, a Class 12 student, had been sending the bomb alerts to Delhi schools since the beginning, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the education being provided to the students.

“Schools had been receiving (bomb threat ) emails continuously, it started around 14th February. So, we conducted an in-depth investigation. But due to the usage of VPN etc, it was not easy to get a breakthrough...But we found a technical window regarding the email received on 8th Jan. We zeroed in on a juvenile and found that he sent the mail...We suspected an anti-national or sabotage angle," a top top said.

'Political links of juvenile's family': Top cop

He further added that after profiling the juvenile's family, the police found one of the parents had links with a political party which was inclined towards supporting Afzal Guru. Without naming the political party, the officer said the teams are further investigating the matter.

"When we did the profiling of the family of the juvenile as part of the investigation, we found that one of his parents is connected to an organisation with deep connections to an NGO. As per our preliminary info, it was found that the NGO has deep connections to a particular political party. It supports that political party on several issues and had also questioned the legitimacy of the hanging of Afzal Guru. This is a preliminary investigation. Further investigation is yet to be done...He had been sending the mail since the beginning. There are at least 7 instances where we can say that it was he who sent the emails,” the police officer said in a statement.