India Confirms Death Of Kerala Man In Russian Army, Says Matter Taken Up 'Strongly' With Moscow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indians in Russian Army: The of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the death of an Indian national from Kerala who had reportedly been recruited to serve in the Russian for the war with Ukraine. In a statement, the MEA expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and revealed that another Indian national from Kerala, also recruited for military service, has sustained injuries and is currently receiving in a hospital in Moscow.

The MEA also informed that they had 'strongly' taken up the matter with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday.



“Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person.”, the statement read.



The MEA has taken decisive steps to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's remains to India and has requested the early discharge and return of the injured individual.



Additionally, the Indian government has reiterated its demand for the swift discharge of any remaining Indian nationals involved in similar circumstances, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. "We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals." the statement added.