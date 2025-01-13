New York, USA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myocardial Infarction Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 45+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The myocardial infarction market is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in diagnostics and treatments. Key factors include an aging population, lifestyle-related risks like obesity and diabetes, and rising hypertension cases. Innovations in drugs and minimally invasive procedures, along with improved healthcare infrastructure, are enhancing patient outcomes. These trends underscore the market's significant growth potential.

DelveInsight's myocardial infarction pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline myocardial infarction drugs.

Key myocardial infarction companies such as Kancera, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, Translational Sciences, RION, Mesoblast, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Celecor Therapeutics, ResoTher Pharma, BioCardia, TRPHARM, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others are evaluating new myocardial infarction drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline myocardial infarction therapies such as KAND567, TWB201, TS 23, Purified exosome product, MPC-25-IC, FDY-5301, Selatogrel, Zalunfiban, RTP026, CardiALLO cell therapy, Goflikicept, BI765845, and others are under different phases of myocardial infarction clinical trials.

In July 2024, CellProthera announced the commencement of the 'PERFECT' study, a long-term follow-up observational study of the patients involved in the recent Phase I/IIb EXCELLENT trial , following success with patients having received ProtheraCytes after severe heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) in the initial trial.

In June 2024, Faraday Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of enrollment in its ongoing pivotal Phase III Iocyte AMI-3 trial of FDY-5301 .

In February 2024, Viatris announced they had entered into agreements for a significant global research and development collaboration under which Viatris would receive exclusive global development and commercialization rights to two Phase III assets, as well as the potential to add additional innovative assets in the future. The collaboration includes selatogrel , a potential life-saving self-administered medicine for patients with a history of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack.

In February 2024, Global Biotechnology announced top-line results from the Phase III AEGIS-II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI). In January 2024, Faraday Pharmaceuticals announced its agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) amendment, enabling the company to expedite its planned Phase III study interim analysis.

The myocardial infarction pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage myocardial infarction drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the myocardial infarction clinical trial landscape.

Myocardial Infarction Overview

Myocardial infarction refers to the death of heart muscle tissue due to ischemia. The most common cause is coronary artery disease. Type 1 MI arises from the rupture of an unstable plaque, leading to coronary artery blockage. Type 2 MI occurs when there is an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand, such as during systemic hypotension or vasospasm. Clinically, myocardial infarction presents as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), a potentially life-threatening condition.

Myocardial infarction results from an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand. While significant atherosclerosis causing ≥75% narrowing of a coronary artery may not affect blood flow at rest, increased myocardial demand during activities like exercise or tachyarrhythmias can lead to ischemia and angina pectoris. In most cases, MI is caused by coronary atherosclerosis complicated by thrombosis. Plaque rupture is the primary trigger for thrombosis, exposing the necrotic core of the plaque to the bloodstream, which induces a strong clotting response. Although most patients with MI have obstructive coronary disease, plaque rupture, and ulceration can occasionally occur without a visible obstructive lesion. Rare conditions, such as coronary embolism from endocarditis, prosthetic valve thrombosis, coronary artery dissection, or autoimmune/infectious arthritis, can also lead to non-atherosclerotic MI.

Pathophysiologic factors contributing to oxygen imbalance play a key role in MI. Coronary vasospasm and endothelial dysfunction may restrict blood supply, even without significant blockages, while severe anemia can impair oxygen delivery to the heart. Conversely, conditions that elevate myocardial oxygen demand, such as thyrotoxicosis, aortic stenosis, or cocaine use, may trigger MI even with relatively minor reductions in supply.

Diagnosis is based on clinical symptoms, ECG changes, and elevated cardiac biomarkers. Definitive confirmation requires cardiac catheterization, which is both diagnostic and therapeutic. Patients suspected of ACS should undergo emergency revascularization. Treatment involves anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents, statins, and other supportive therapies. Secondary prevention includes dual antiplatelet therapy, beta-blockers and/or ACE inhibitors, statins, and addressing modifiable risk factors.





