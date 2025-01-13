Logic20/20 Earns Ninth Consecutive Recognition As A Washington Best Company To Work For

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logicians celebrate nine years as a Seattle Business Magazine Best Company To Work For.

Seattle Business Magazine's annual award program recognized Logic20/20 in the Medium Company category

- Christian O'MearaSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logic20/20, a business and consulting firm, today announced its ninth consecutive recognition as one of Washington's Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine. This achievement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic, engaging, and supportive workplace culture.Logic20/20 stands out for its innovative approach to hybrid collaboration, offering employees opportunities to engage through creative events like trivia nights, candle making, and community beach cleanups. These activities, paired with cutting-edge client projects, cultivate a culture of“we” and teamwork for Logicians across the country.“Logicians remain the core of everything we do,” said CEO Christian O'Meara.“To be recognized for the ninth year in a row demonstrates the talent, energy, and commitment of our teams and our partners. From expanding what's possible with emerging technologies in the utilities space to making a positive impact in our communities through volunteer and fundraising efforts, we continue to re-define what it means to be a 'best company' in Washington and beyond.”Seattle Business Magazine's annual award highlights organizations excelling in workplace policies, practices, and employee satisfaction. Rankings are determined through comprehensive surveys and evaluations, emphasizing employee feedback.To see the full list of winners, visit Seattle Business Magazine .For more insights into Logic20/20's award-winning culture, visit .

