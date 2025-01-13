Princess Cruises And The Academy Of Country Music Bringing Rising Country Music Stars To Sea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As part of the series, six ascending country acts will perform two, 45-minute concerts in the Princess Theater and interact with guests during Meet & Greet sessions, with appearances from:

Regal Princess, February 9-17, 2025, 8-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Drew Baldridge

– Raised in Patoka, Illinois, he began performing in local talent contests as a teenager before moving to Nashville at 18 to pursue country music. After releasing a pair of EPs in 2014-2015, his single "Dance with Ya" became his first chart hit, and his debut album Dirt on Us followed in 2016. His single "She's Somebody's Daughter" became a viral hit in 2023-2024, marking his first top-40 hit. In 2024, he signed with BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek label and released "Tough People" as his debut single under the new deal.

Regal Princess, February 17-23, 2025, 6-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Chapel Hart

– Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with. These ladies have found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spunk and share it with listeners around the world.

They've independently released four studio albums and eleven singles. In July 2022, they competed in the 17th

season

of

America's Got Talent, where they finished fifth. The group's most popular song is "You Can Have Him Jolene," an answer song to Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Regal Princess, February 23-March 3, 2025, 8-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Hannah Ellis

– The Campbellsville, Kentucky-native's voice - a mix of favorite flannel, sparkling pink wine and welcome - is the friend we always wanted. Whether pouring from a car radio or the phone, the act named to Rolling Stone Country's "Artist To Watch" list and ACM Award nominee, reminds listeners big leaps often come as a series of small steps when no one is looking. Her debut album, That Girl, features notable singles such as "Wine Country," "Too Much and Not Enough," "Country Can," and "Home and a Hometown."

Regal Princess, March 3-9, 2025, 6-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Tigirlily Gold

– This sister duo, originally from North Dakota, signed to Monument Records and to SMACK Songs Publishing. They toured throughout the mid-west while still in high school, selling out amphitheaters in their home state. In 2024, their current single "I Tried A Ring On," climbed the Country Radio Charts and became their second top-40 radio single before releasing their debut studio album, Blonde. They won "New Duo or Group of the Year" at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2024, only the second female duo to ever win the award.

Regal Princess, March 9-17, 2025, 8-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Kelsey Hart

– Curb Records recording artist, songwriter and Kentucky native Kelsey Hart has found his way into the spotlight, a place he's dreamed of being since his childhood days of belting gospel music from the passenger seat of his dad's truck. His radio single "Life with You" has garnered over 100 million global streams, 429,800 TikTok views and debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Digital Songs Chart.

Regal Princess, March 17-23, 2025, 6-day Western Caribbean with Mexico

Kameron Marlowe

– Raised in North Carolina, he developed a passion for music through his grandfather and began singing in church at age 10. In 2018, he gained national attention on The Voice, where he joined Blake Shelton's team before being stolen by Adam Levine, though he was eliminated in the live playoffs. Marlowe then moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting, releasing his debut single "Giving You Up" in 2019. In 2020, he signed with Columbia Nashville and released "Burn 'Em All." His hit "Giving You Up" was certified Gold by the RIAA in 2021, marking a major milestone in his career.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Academy of Country Music to showcase the incredible talent of these rising stars," said Becky Thomson Foley, Head of Global Entertainment for Princess Cruises. "Many of our guests are passionate about country music, and this unique experience featuring intimate performances and meet and greet opportunities, promises to make their cruise vacation unforgettable."

The

ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge series ,

presented by Princess Cruises , pays homage to the Academy's Western roots and the beginnings of the Academy of Country Music. The Red Barrel Niteclub, and owners Mickey and Chris Christensen, hosted the first So-Cal Country Music Awards Banquet circa 1963. It was officially known as first the Academy of Country and Western Music Awards Banquet and would later become the ACM Awards. The Red Barrel Lounge, located at the Academy's headquarters in Nashville, provides established and rising artists with a unique platform to showcase their talents, connect with new fans, and expand their reach.

The 3,560-guest Regal Princess offers well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, an award-winning casino and entertainment, luxurious spa, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

