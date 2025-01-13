عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice Of Special General Meeting


1/13/2025 11:16:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice of Special General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on from the press release previously issued on 6 December 2024, Avance gas Holding Ltd confirms that a Special General Meeting will be held on 5 February 2025. A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.

13 January 2025

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • SGM Notice 13 January 2025 AGHL

MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109085132


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search