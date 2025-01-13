Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice Of Special General Meeting
Notice of Special General Meeting
Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on from the press release previously issued on 6 December 2024, Avance gas Holding Ltd confirms that a Special General Meeting will be held on 5 February 2025. A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.
13 January 2025
The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
