VIVOTEK's Safety Map Expands To Eastern Taiwan, Boosting Community Safety With AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIVOTEK's team devised diverse solutions to address safety concerns, aiming to combine smart security with local revitalization efforts. Their goal is to transform Dachen New Village, the largest settlement of Dachen residents in Taiwan, into a model safe-tourism destination that attracts visitors to experience its unique culture.

Caring as the Core: Expanding Social Impact Through a "Safety Map"



"VIVOTEK is dedicated to becoming the most trusted security brand in society. We aim to use our expertise to improve safety and forge a unique path of corporate sustainability. Now in its fourth year, the scale of our 'Safety Map' initiative continues to grow.

This time, our work in Dachen New Village benefits over 1,500 residents and ensures that visiting tourists can explore without safety concerns. Additionally, having our team directly observe and address safety issues helps refine our product design to meet users' needs better." stated Alex Liao, VIVOTEK's President.

Local Revitalization and Tourism: Boosting the Tourism Economy Through Immersive Experiences

The VIVOTEK security team also had an immersive theatrical experience created by Lamb Social Innovation Studio that delved into Dachen's history. By understanding the area's unique needs, they developed tailored safety solutions.

"VIVOTEK incorporates "concern for others' cares" as a core value in our sustainability efforts. Over the years, our 'Safety Map' events have spanned neighborhoods, mental retardation training institution and school, fostering a friendlier environment and expanding social impact. After the natural disasters that recently struck Hualien, leaving behind numerous safety hazards and declining tourist numbers, we hope to use our security expertise to collaborate with residents in enhancing safety and revitalizing Hualien's tourism industry for a win-win outcome." said Allen Hsieh, VIVOTEK's Spokesperson and Director of the Global Marketing Division.



"This is the first in-depth collaboration between Dachen New Village and a corporation. The VIVOTEK security team genuinely considered the needs of the community's residents. The event was a co-creation process where everyone brainstormed together, raising safety awareness among residents and inspiring optimism for the community's future transformation." said Chao Hsiao-Yen, Social Innovation lamb studio founder.

Customized Security Solutions with AI Technology: Building a Safer Dachen New Village

VIVOTEK's security team, in collaboration with the local revitalization group Social Innovation lamb studio, worked with residents and elders to identify areas where safety could be enhanced. At the iconic tourist hotspot Ruan Bi Zhenjun

Temple, the team explored ways to protect temple assets and visitor donations better while enhancing the environmental friendliness, allowing elderly or mobility-impaired individuals to enter and exit freely.

In the local park, they aimed to reduce disturbances caused by stray animals, improving the overall environment for residents. In the narrow alleys that showcase the history of Dachen's settlers, the goal was to preserve the nostalgic charm of the village while optimizing the environment to make landmarks more recognizable for visitors. For family members living away from home, the community explored innovative technological solutions to enable remote monitoring of loved ones, strengthening familial bonds and care.

To address these challenges, VIVOTEK proposed a variety of security solutions. They included installing accessible spaces at the temple to accommodate visitors with mobility challenges, implementing smart lighting systems to enhance nighttime safety and utilizing AI cameras for real-time image analysis and stranger identification. The team also designed shared activity spaces to promote intergenerational interactions between the youth and seniors, fostering a sense of community. Emphasizing the importance of safety education, the team worked to raise awareness among residents.

Additionally, the project incorporated cutting-edge generative AI tools from the Taiwan Design Research Institute, which visualized proposed solutions quickly and effectively. This approach made it easier for residents to understand and implement the ideas, with the goal of transforming Dachen New Village into a safer, more livable community, fully prepared to welcome tourists.

