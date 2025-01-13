West Physics Announces Strategic Partnership With Mid-South Medical Physics, PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Physics Consulting, LLC ("West Physics"), the leading national provider of integrated medical and physics consulting services, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Mid-South Medical Physics, PA ("Mid-South"), a highly respected and well-known medical and health physics services provider based in West Fork, Arkansas.

This strategic partnership with Mid-South includes a multi-phase of Mid-South by West Physics, allowing Mid-South's owner and President, Mr. Paul Beck, to gradually retire as West Physics supports him and his customers with top-notch service and expertise.

The partnership includes establishment of a West Physics field office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, helping West Physics enhance its nationwide footprint and deliver highly responsive physics support in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

"During my early conversations with Paul, it was clear the genuine concern he had for his customers and with ensuring a smooth and happy transition for them upon his retirement.

That was something that I appreciated and spoke to the kind of care and concern that are also central to our own philosophy at West Physics.

As such, I felt a strong kinship with Paul and a desire to help him fulfill his goals.

We are very excited to start transitioning Mid-South customers to the West Physics service platform and we look forward to continuing and further enhancing the fantastic work that Paul has been doing for his customers all these years", stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President & Chief Executive Officer of West Physics.

West Physics and Mid-South will leverage the combined expertise and resources of the two companies to enhance product offerings and customer experiences while the transition to West Physics is underway.

"I will be gradually pulling back from servicing clients and handing off my duties to the amazing folks at West Physics during the next two years. This was not a decision that I made lightly.

As I transition out of my long career in medical physics, I felt that it was important that I hand the reins of my practice over to an organization that has a solid reputation for honesty, quality and customer service. I feel very confident that Dr. West and his staff will give Mid-South customers the greatest attention and professionalism", stated Paul Beck, owner and President of Mid-South Medical Physics.

This strategic partnership further enhances West Physics' mission of providing the very best medical and health physics services nationwide and globally. The West Physics team now comprises approximately 140 professionals serving over 6,000 customer sites across all 50 states, U.S. territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

It is the largest nationwide diagnostic medical physics consulting practice in the United States, enabling it to deliver unparalleled quality and value for its customers.

About West Physics:

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a global provider of medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 6,000 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit

.

About Mid-South Medical Physics:

Founded in 2003, Mid-South Medical Physics is a privately owned company that provides medical and health physics consulting services to clients through Arkansas and northern Louisiana, including some of the most prestigious hospitals and medical networks in the region.

Mid-South has specialized in flexible and responsive service as well as a high level of regulatory and accreditation expertise for over 20 years.

Media Contact: Denny Runnion, [email protected]

SOURCE West Physics Consulting, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED