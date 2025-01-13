VIO Med Spa Opens In Fort Myers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Kartheiser, Co-Owner of VIO Med Spa Fort MyersFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized leader in aesthetic treatments and wellness services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Daniels Marketplace in Fort Myers. The spa's first location in Southwest Florida, VIO Med Spa is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art, non-invasive treatments designed to empower, enhance natural beauty and inspire confidence for both men and women.Husband and wife team Ryan and Marissa Kartheiser are the proud owners of the new Fort Myers location. Marissa brings over 20 years of expertise in cosmetology and medical esthetics, while Ryan's extensive background in commercial real estate has played an integral role in bringing this new venture to life.“We invested in the VIO Med Spa brand because we believe in it,” says Ryan Kartheiser, Co-Owner of VIO Med Spa Fort Myers.“Their reputation in the industry is remarkable – we wanted to be a part of it and bring the brand to Fort Myers, so locals have access to the highest quality aesthetic services right here in their own backyard.” The couple also welcomes Medical Director and Board-Certified Physician, Dr. Kristen Kupeyan to the VIO team to bring their new endeavor to fruition.VIO Med Spa is an all-inclusive, highest quality body & skin brand that identifies guest's beauty goals to deliver life-changing results. With a top-rated reputation across the country for the best facials, injectables, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting treatments and other wellness services, VIO Med Spa VIO Med Spa has earned this recognition, expanding to over 56 locations across 20 states.The new VIO Med Spa in Fort Myers spans 2196 square feet and is equipped with the latest in aesthetic technology. The spa features seven treatment rooms and offers a wide variety of services, including signature facials, injectables, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting, and wellness treatments. Guests will enjoy cutting-edge treatments such as the HydraFacial and Glo2Facial by Geneo along with injectables including Botox®, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Sculptra, and Radiesse.Marissa Kartheiser, Co-Owner of VIO Med Spa Fort Myers, adds,“We're excited about the skin rejuvenation options, including the latest in laser therapies like BBL, Moxi, and IPL, as well as RF microneedling and chemical peels. This is my passion, and I love seeing the advancements that improve the skin's natural glow, tone, texture, and overall radiance. VIO Med Spa is committed to helping our guests look and feel their best.”VIO Med Spa is the destination that offers personalized, life-changing results. Whether guests are seeking non-invasive facial treatments, body contouring, or overall wellness therapies, the experienced and medically licensed staff are dedicated to helping every guest achieve their beauty goals.“It's about more than beauty-it's about creating a self-care community where confidence thrives, one guest at a time,” says Marissa.VIO Med Spa Fort Myers is located at6921 Daniels Pkwy #195, Fort Myers, Florida 33912. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm and closed Sundays. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 239.922.1177, email ... or visit .About VIO Med SpaFounded in 2017 by Joe and Nick Stanoszek, along with Dr. Harish Kakarala, VIO Med Spa has become a trusted leader in the aesthetics industry by bridging the gap between clinical expertise and a welcoming, approachable environment. With locations nationwide, VIO has redefined beauty and wellness by blending cutting-edge technology with compassionate care.

