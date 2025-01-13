Michigan, Woman-Owned Company Achieves A Top 3% Global Sustainability Rating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creative Studio Promotions & receive EcoVadis Rating

Businesses can thrive while focusing on a better future. This EcoVadis rating comes only months after securing their 8th Inc. 5000 ranking in Aug. 2024.

- Ann Vidro, Co-owner of Creative Studio Promotions & Technology

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In their first assessment by EcoVadis , Creative Studio Promotions & receives a rating when compared to over 500,000 companies across the globe.

Achieving a 97th percentile rating proves that businesses can still thrive while focusing on a better future. This rating comes only months after Creative Studio Promotions & Technology secured their 8th ranking in Inc. 5000 in August 2024.

“This rating distinguishes us. It validates and quantifies what has been our commitment for years,” said Ann Vidro, co-owner, Creative Studio Promotions & Technology.“Businesses focus on supplier diversity and sustainability; we could always say with confidence that we rank high. This rating gives us the proof.”

EcoVadis is globally trusted partner in evaluating and accelerating companies' sustainability journey. Focusing on four themes – Ethics, Environmental Responsibility, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement, to achieve a Gold rating and be among the top 5 percent, companies must achieve an overall score between 70 and 77.

“We've been partnering with clients for years on recycling, up-cycling or finding new uses for branded merchandise,” said Menda Wright, co-owner, Creative Studio Promotions & Technology.“If you look at our re-purpose program, we've been able to support clients in re-purposing over 100,000 pounds of outdated branded merchandise.”

This recognition is valid through December 2025.

Creative Studio Promotions & Technology provides end-to-end support for branded merchandise and apparel, design, build and maintenance of e-commerce sites, warehousing and fulfillment to deliver products globally. Creative Studio has four locations across Michigan: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Lapeer. This certified women-owned business started in 2012 and has been recognized locally and nationally for their noteworthy, continued growth.

