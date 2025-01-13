Mathnasium Launches New 3-Month Courses: Numerical Fluency & SAT® And ACT® Test Prep

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Mathnasium Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction.

Leader in math-focused education introduces courses to build foundational skills for young learners and prepare high schoolers for college exams

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers , an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math learning centers worldwide, is proud to announce two new opportunities for students to take advantage of Mathnasium's proven curriculum and receive essential math skills in a hyper-focused 3-month course.

3-Month Numerical Fluency Course

This course focuses on addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division for elementary school students. When they can easily recall these math facts, they have achieved Numerical Fluency, which is critical for a strong math foundation. Through personalized instruction students learn:

Critical thinking skills that take them beyond strict memorization of facts

To rely on their knowledge rather than inefficient techniques such as finger counting New skills that give them confidence to tackle what comes next in higher grades

3-Month SAT and ACT Test Prep Course

This course is tailored for high school students, with the goal of enhancing their college entrance exam scores. Utilizing proven test-prep materials developed by math experts through years of research, the program equips students with the specific math skills needed for success on the SAT and ACT. Highlights include:



Practice tests that mirror actual exam questions, helping students navigate various problem types and content

Expert instructors focused on developing essential problem-solving abilities Repeated practice opportunities to reduce test anxiety and build confidence

"At Mathnasium, we recognize that establishing a solid math foundation early is essential for future success. Our new 3-month numerical fluency course offers young students personalized support in a fun and engaging environment, helping them develop their math skills and confidence," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "Additionally, we're excited to offer our proven test-prep curriculum in a focused 3-month program for high school students, preparing them effectively for the SAT and ACT. These initiatives are part of our ongoing effort to support students on their path to long-term achievement in math."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades, the Mathnasium Method TM has transformed the way kids learn math - building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and customized learning plans - all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential - ­­in math and in life.

"Our programs are crafted to empower students at every level through personalized instruction that builds confidence and mastery in essential math concepts," said John Bianchette, Vice President of Education and Training. "We focus on nurturing a strong sense of self-assurance and reducing test anxiety, helping students develop a deep understanding of fundamental skills that set them up for future success."

Mathnasium has seen a notable rise in student enrollments, spurred by the increased need for supplemental education amid falling math scores since the pandemic. Recent data from the

Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) indicates that academic progress has slowed to below pre-pandemic levels, with achievement gaps expanding and, in some cases, reaching new lows.

To learn more about Mathnasium's 3-month courses for elementary students, please visit: .

For information on Mathnasium's 3-month SAT/ACT test prep course, please visit: .

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium MethodTM - the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development - has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 11 countries, Mathnasium has been named on Franchise Business Review's

Top 200 list

4 years in a row. The franchise has also been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit .

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

