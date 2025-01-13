PERK UP WITH JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICES ON NATIONWIDE BREWITT COFFEE TRUCK TOUR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event attendees can enjoy their choice of a free cup of hot or cold coffee, a "Gold Brewitt" coffee (glitter iced coffee), or blue lemonade, and snacks, while supplies last. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros will be available onsite, offering free tax tips and answering commonly asked questions taxpayers have about their taxes. Attendees can also schedule appointments at their local Jackson Hewitt office when they visit the Brewitt coffee truck and receive free Jackson Hewitt-branded swag, including coffee tumblers, lunch bags, and insulated cooler bags, while supplies last. Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck schedule:

January 12 – 14: Dallas, Texas February 27 – 28: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 17: Killeen, Texas

March 3:

Uniontown, Pennsylvania January 18: Cedar Park, Texas

March 5 – 6: Cleveland, Ohio January 20, 22: San Antonio, Texas

March 9:

Mishawaka, Indiana January 24 –25: Houston, Texas

March 11 – 12: Dayton, Ohio January 28: Lafayette, Louisiana

March 12 –13: Columbus, Ohio January 29: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

March 17: Cincinnati, Ohio January 30: New Orleans, Louisiana

March 19: Indianapolis, Indiana February 1: Oxford, Mississippi

March 21: Lafayette, Indiana February 4: Memphis, Tennessee

March 23 – 24: Louisville, Kentucky February 6 – 7: Nashville, Tennessee

March 26 – 27: St. Louis, Missouri February 9: Huntsville, Alabama

March 30: Springfield, Missouri February 13 – 14: Charlotte, North Carolina

March 31: Joplin, Missouri February 15: Greensboro, North Carolina

April 3: Kansas City, Missouri February 16: Raleigh, North Carolina

April 4: Kansas City, Kansas February 19: Richmond, Virginia

April 8: Pueblo, Colorado February 21 – 22: Washington DC

April 9: Colorado Springs, Colorado February 24 – 25: Baltimore, Maryland

April 10 – 12: Denver, Colorado

The Brewitt coffee truck will be visiting Jackson Hewitt offices, as well as Walmart locations with Jackson Hewitt kiosks. The travel schedule is subject to change. Interested attendees can learn more at jacksonhewitt/brewitt

or follow us on Facebook .



"Taxes can feel daunting and people often want to procrastinate, but we're hoping to fuel up our communities once again with our nationwide Brewitt coffee truck tour. We also want to answer questions to help people feel ready to confidently file their 2024 income tax return at their local Jackson Hewitt location," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Tax season can quickly fly by, and we're excited to connect with clients. These events not only offer a fun pick-me-up during the winter months, but help people easily schedule their appointment ahead of Tax Day at any of our local offices with a local Tax Pro, who can help with all their tax needs."



For more information about the Brewitt coffee truck tour and other tax tips, visit jacksonhewitt . To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt/officelocator .

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.