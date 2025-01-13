Attorney Thomas Stitt Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easton, PA –“My reaction to almost everything in life is to not give up,” declares our guest. Our guest, who appeared previously on our show, maintains a successful career, as well as wonderful children and grandchildren, despite the adversities that came his way. This is the story of Thomas Stitt.

Thomas Stitt is an attorney with over fifty years of experience. Currently he maintains a general law practice in the Lehigh Valley, Thomas P. Stitt, Esq., which offers additional specialized services in the form of estate planning, trusts, financial services, and business services. An avid golfer, even as far back as his high school days, he was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Golf Hall of Fame. While originally coming from Lansdale, PA, Thomas has proudly made the Lehigh Valley his home at different times during his life.

Thomas, renowned for his professional and personal experience, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in 1965. He then earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Southern Methodist University in 1968. From 1969 to 1971, he served as a first lieutenant in U.S. Army Intelligence and also was defense counsel for court martial trials – most of which he won. Thomas became affiliated with AAA Northampton County, as he began with the position of vice president in 1973. He ultimately served as chairperson from 2004 to 2023. He also served as chairperson of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, and also became affiliated with Rotary International, The Freemasons, and Shriners.

With all of Thomas' success, he has endured many obstacles. Most significant, which will serve as the topic of these two podcasts, is his four bouts with cancer, and how he overcame that.

Thomas' first experience with cancer, came during the late 1990's when he felt an ever so slight lump on his neck.“The only time that I ever noticed it, was when I shaved,” recalls Thomas. At the insistence of his third wife, he ultimately got it checked out at an ear, nose, and throat surgeon. The surgeon wanted to aspirate it, while Thomas wanted it removed. After the test came back, and was found to be potentially cancerous, the doctor and Thomas then debated on whether to remove it for further testing. Thomas ultimately asked the doctor,“If you were me, what is the most conservative you would do?” The doctor then replied,“to have it removed and it tested.” It was discovered that the cancer was malignant – Medium-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“What are we going to do to get rid of this?” Thomas asked the doctor. The doctor was surprised by his reaction as most patients usually dissolve into tears. To help fight the cancer, the doctor gave Thomas twelve weeks of chemotherapy. Unfortunately, one of the chronic side effects of the chemotherapy for Thomas what that he developed peripheral neuropathy. Temporarily, he lost all feelings in his hands and feet, but eventually regained sensation in his hands after stopping chemotherapy. However, the loss of sensation in his feet was more chronic, even after chemotherapy, as it has spread to his calves.

Two years later, the same type of cancer popped up again, but in his groin area. Unfortunately, this cancer could not be completely removed surgically. However, after receiving radiation therapy for six days per week for five weeks, the cancer did go away.

Two years after that, he again got thyroid cancer. However, it was different from his two previous cancers. Along the way, he ultimately discovered the main reason for his cancers. He has a weak immune system which has been unable to fight. The doctor removed half of his thyroid, and a year later removed the other half of his thyroid. While he still had the neuropathy in his feet, he had no more cancer for many years until very recently.

In 2023, is was discovered that he had prostate cancer, the fourth time that he had to endure an ailment of this nature. It was discovered because of falling while maintaining his pool. He wound up in the emergency room, where the doctors tested him in every way possible due to the possibility of a concussion. While he had no concussion, one of the emergency room doctors gave him far worse news. The doctor urged him to see an oncologist as there seemed to be prostate issues.

Upon seeing a urologist, he learned that his PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) number was 1830. Unfortunately, the urologist was extremely pessimistic and coldly stated to Thomas,“You're going to die!” Being the resilient man he is, and having survived cancer three times before, he sought a second opinion. His primary care physician referred him to Fox Chase Cancer Center, one of the first exclusive cancer treatment centers in the United States.

Dr Fern Anari, who specializes in prostate cancer offered hope.“Your numbers are high, but I have treated people with numbers as high as five thousand and ten thousand,” Dr. Anari assured Thomas. She prescribed a special medication from Germany known as Nubeqa, and also gave him chemo-shots. The results were amazing! His first blood test gave a PSA of 380. Currently, his PSA is -0.8.“Fox Chase has been a Godsend,” declares Thomas.

“During this whole ordeal, my family really circled around,” emotionally notes Thomas.“I will never ever forget that.”

However, his peripheral neuropathy, which had been in check for many years, moved from his feet, all the way to his thighs. He had spent a good deal of time in bed as it was difficult for him to walk.“The frustrating part is that it is difficult to get up, when you have no strength in your legs,” recalls Thomas. As Thomas utilized acupuncture before, when he previously had cancer, he stepped it up for his fourth bout of cancer. He also added physical therapy. His peripheral neuropathy went from his thighs down to his calves.“Currently, I hardly use my cane,” shares Thomas.“I also have not fallen in about five months.”

“My peripheral neuropathy ultimately never went away,” notes Thomas.“I do want to get back to walking normally.”

As for the future, Thomas mentions that he just wants to keep living and working. He also hopes to have more grandchildren, which will happen this year. In addition, he has been recognized by Empowering Professionals Magazine. He will be featured in his own special edition discussing his family, of whom he is very proud.

“Try to focus on what you are doing, and do it as well as you can,” Thomas concludes.“My reaction was the same regarding being treated for cancer. Just because you get cancer, it does not mean that it's the end of your life.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Thomas Stitt in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday January 7th at 10am Eastern and Tuesday January 14th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+ +1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.