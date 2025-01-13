Demolition Of Strategic Bunkers Begins In Kurram To Ensure Lasting Peace

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Kurram district administration has initiated the demolition of bunkers in Lower Kurram, starting with Balishkhel and Khar Kali. So far, one bunker from each side of the conflict has been destroyed using explosives.

Additional Commissioner Lower Kurram Hafiz-ur-Rehman stated that, following the directives of the Apex Committee, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the demolition of all bunkers across the district. Preparations were completed before the operation began, and the process is being carried out impartially and in phases.

To oversee the demolition, a team comprising officials from Upper, Lower, and Central Kurram has been formed. The operation is being conducted in the presence of local administration, security forces, and district police.

What Are These Bunkers?

According to a local from Lower Kurram, the cement-built bunkers are not ordinary defense structures. They are fortified posts equipped with various facilities, strategically located for use during conflicts. Building these bunkers reportedly costs hundreds of thousands of rupees, making their destruction a challenging task for the authorities.

Hafiz-ur-Rehman emphasized that demolishing these bunkers is a step toward restoring peace in the district. Without removing these structures, ensuring security on the Peshawar-Parachinar highway remains difficult, as previously highlighted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

The decision to demolish the bunkers was made during an Apex Committee meeting, underscoring its importance for maintaining stability and securing vital infrastructure in the region.