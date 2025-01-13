First Deputy PM Emphasizes Kuwaiti Female Role In Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf affirmed on Monday the importance of Kuwaiti female role in military corps as he pointed out her competence in enduring military responsibilities on and off the battlefield.

This came in a press release by the of Interior following the Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf's inspection visit to the Women's Institute, as he was received by Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs at the ministry, Maj. Gen. Fawaz Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences Brig. Ali Al-Wuhaib, and Director of the Women's Police Institute Col. Iman Boland and a number of senior officers in the education and training sector.

According to the statement, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf stressed the need to develop the education and training environment in the institution to keep pace with technological and digital developments and to benefit from modern sciences to hone the skills of the institute's graduates, stressing that this development contributes to enhancing their effective participation in supporting national security.

He also expressed his pride in the determination and competence of the Kuwaiti women, stressing their important role in various sectors of the security establishment.

The statement added that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was briefed on the facilities and educational process and military training. He also had discussions with female students, during which he listened to their opinions and observations. (end)

