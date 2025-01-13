Fhlbank Atlanta Announces New Affordable Housing Advisory Council Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Loan of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed four new members to its Affordable Advisory Council (Council). Scott Farmer, Gregory Hare, Claude Hicks, and Monica Whiting have joined the Council and will work closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management team to ensure the Bank meets the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within its district.

Scott is executive director of the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, overseeing the organization's financing of more than $2 billion of affordable housing and its work to assist more than 11,000 households in the state each year. He previously led the development and compliance of low- to-moderate income rental housing across North Carolina. Farmer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from North Carolina State University.

Gregory Hare is director of community development administration for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. He leads multifamily, business lending, single family and energy programs and works alongside government representatives to implement affordable housing programs to support low-to-moderate income households in Maryland. Hare received a Bachelor of Science degree from Coppin State University in Baltimore and an MBA from Frostburg University.

Claude Hicks is executive director of Beaufort Jasper Housing Trust in Beaufort, South Carolina, which develops and preserves affordable housing and workforce housing. His experience includes leading development projects focused on multifamily development, low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) awards, construction, lease-up and transition to asset management. Hicks has a Bachelor of Science degree in workforce education development from Southern Illinois University, an associate in arts degree from Victor Valley College, and attended the United States Air Force Leadership School.

Monica Whiting is principal of The Whiting Law Group in Montgomery, Alabama, specializing in real estate development law and matters of zoning, title and land use. She works closely with municipalities, public housing authorities, and development partners and has led initiatives to help residents achieve homeownership and to expand affordable housing in underserved communities. Whiting was recently named Acting President/CEO of The Montgomery Housing Authority, which focuses on providing safe, affordable housing. Whiting received her bachelor's degree in health information management from University of Alabama, an MBA from Samford University and a JD from Birmingham School of Law.

The new members replace Angela Childers, William Grant, The Honorable Viola Lyles, and The Honorable Randall Woodfin, who have successfully completed their terms on the Council.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta's Affordable Housing Advisory Council is comprised of 15 representatives from community and nonprofit organizations involved in promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta's district. The Council advises the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors on ways to enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members-its shareholders and customers-are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district Banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

