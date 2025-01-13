Godaddy Launches Digital Tools To Drive E-Commerce Growth And Marketing Success For Saudi Businesses

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

As the new year starts, businesses across the MENA region are gearing up for the year to come. To help businesses get started early to maximize their sales growth into the new year, GoDaddy offers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline e-commerce, optimize marketing strategies, and boost visibility in a competitive market. As you are preparing for the new year, GoDaddy's digital solutions can help you drive conversions and reach new customers across the region.

Tailored Strategies for MENA Businesses

Holiday seasons in the Middle East are often a key period for businesses to boost revenue, and GoDaddy's tools are designed to help local businesses tap into the full potential of shopping seasons during the year, including peak shopping times. GoDaddy's E-Store makes it easy for businesses to set up an e-commerce website with localized payment options, multi-currency support, and a user-friendly design. This enables businesses to cater to diverse audiences and meet their customers' needs throughout the year and especially during busy festive periods.

“With the MENA region being culturally diverse, it's important for businesses to cater to specific customer needs. GoDaddy's easy-to-use e-commerce store tool allows businesses to easy create an online storefront for their business and localize their offerings to reach their customers in their preferred language and currency,” says Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy.

Additionally, GoDaddy's digital marketing tool allows businesses to create personalized, targeted marketing campaigns. Businesses can engage with customers by offering exclusive discounts, promoting limited time offers, and creating festive promotions to help drive new customer conversions.

A New Year, A New Opportunity

As 2025 approaches, businesses in the MENA region can be prepared to make the most of digital opportunities to help their business grow. Small business owners are more open to using artificial intelligence where they believe it will help impact their businesses. GoDaddy's Entrepreneurship survey showed that 67% said they will use artificial intelligence in marketing and 53% said they would use it in business planning and strategy. GoDaddy AiroTM, an AI-powered experience, is designed to save small business owners time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers by realizing the benefits of using AI technologies to help their business be more efficient.

Build a Strong Digital Presence for 2025

As businesses transition into the new year, setting a solid digital strategy is crucial. With GoDaddy Website Builder , you can create a professional website tailored to business goals while enhancing visibility and online reach. GoDaddy's SEO tools help businesses optimize their websites for local search, ensuring that they rank higher on search engines and attract more potential customers. These tools help businesses directly connect with their target audience and integrate with driving sales via social channels, which are essential in MENA markets.

Leverage Data with GoDaddy's Analytics to Drive Results

Understanding customer behavior and trends can be key to successful customer engagement strategies. GoDaddy's website analytics offer valuable insights, helping businesses track user activity, measuring campaign performance, and adjust strategies in real-time. By using these insights, business owners can optimize their websites and promotional offers to better cater to their audience's needs.

GoDaddy's Tools and Solutions: Simplify Your Operations

With GoDaddy's digital tools and solutions, businesses can streamline their operations by automating invoicing, managing inventory, and offering a mobile-friendly shopping experience. These tools allow entrepreneurs to focus on growing their business, while GoDaddy takes care of the technical aspects of managing an online store.