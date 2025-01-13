PM, UN Secretary-General Discuss Gaza Truce Updates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call today with the UN Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres.

Discussion during the call, dealt with the developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories and the latest updates in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations. The two sides also discussed facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid without any obstacles to Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the call, the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and stability in the region.